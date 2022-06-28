If you were a fan of The Simpsons: Hit & Run, you will love this remake with Springfield as an open world

A modder is developing the title for pure entertainment and unfortunately we will not be able to download it in the future.

The Simpsons: Hit and Run was one of those games that, if it caught you at a good time, you’ll probably remember forever. His recreation of Springfield was so full of details, references and surprises that players have been discovering unpublished novelties in recent years, which has made us even more eager to see that sequel Unfortunately, it never came to fruition.

However, the community around this Simpsons GTA is very big, and that is why the modder reubs has been working on a remake that not only improve graphics delivery originals, but also turns the town of Springfield into a open world. In this way, the different areas that we unlocked with Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa come together in a single map without losing all those nooks and crannies that made this installment so special.

After all, the modder has a list of goals beyond turning this game into an open world with more detailed graphics, which includes upgrade vehiclesenter a online multiplayer and insert quests and dialogues. Of course, reubs is carrying out a titanic task, but he warns the viewers of his video that this is a project that he develops for pure entertainment and, therefore, we will not be able to download it in the future.

This is not the first time that reubs is in the news for his work with The Simpsons: Hit & Run, since in 2021 he made another remake in just one week. Be that as it may, we players are not the only ones who want a remastering of this game, since its original producer, Vlad CeraldiI would also like to see how you revive this comical project.

More about: The Simpsons, The Simpsons: Hit and Run, Remake and Remake fan.