If you were expecting Dino Crisis instead of Street Fighter 6, you can now download the fan-made remake

If Capcom continues to ignore the dinosaurs, the community will be busy bringing them back.

February 22, 2022

After making us wait a few days, Capcom announced Street Fighter 6, which was great news for fans of the fighting genre. However, at the same time many gamers were expecting announcements from some other franchise, being Dino Crisis one that many people want to see resurrected, just as Capcom promised a few years ago. Although the company has not shown interest, the fans have not abandoned the saga, and this project shows us this in Unreal Engine 4 Based on Dino Crisis 2.

The project is based on Dino Crisis 2Unlike the first installment, Dino Crisis 2 adopted a style closer to the action, partially abandoning the survival horror genre. Bearing this in mind, Stefano Cagnani created Dino Crisis 2 – Jungle of Silence, a demo based on the Capcom title that uses a third-person camera where we control Dylan, one of the two protagonists present in this installment. Just like the original game, this soldier must survive a jungle full of dinosaurs and other dangers.

Although it is not a representation that encompasses everything seen in the original game, this project allows us to see that it is more than possible to adapt Dino Crisis in modern times, because despite living in the shadow of Resident Evil, the formula of both franchises is quite similar, so Capcom could implement in this forgotten saga what was seen with the remakes of RE2 and RE3.

“I had fun recreating the 3D environments and dinosaurs within a third-person shooter,” Cagnani shared. If you need to relive your years with Dino Crisis, you can now download Jungle of Silence from the independent games store Itch.iowho recently gave his opinion on NFTs in video games.

