If you were wondering if The Callisto Protocol will have a physical edition in Spain, we already have an answer

The new from the creator of Dead Space will arrive in our country from the hand of the distributor Meridiem Games.

The State of Play that Sony broadcast last night also left us with news from The Callisto Protocol, which released a new trailer that you can see on these same lines. He confirms his release date: December 2, 2022 for PC and consoles.

Following the publication of the trailer and marking the date on the calendar, Meridiem Games has announced that we will have physical edition in Spain. From the hand of the distributor, it will be available from day 2 and can already be booked in the different stores in the territory, also having a digital version.

The collector’s edition will not arrive in EuropeThe Striking Distance Studios game will have three different editions in Europe: the Day One, the Standard and the Digital Deluxe. Pending pricing, the collector’s edition that includes a limited edition steelbook case, comic book, and ultra-premium collectible statue will only be available in the United States and Canada.

The Callisto Protocol is the new horror game from Glen Schofield, creator of the Dead Space saga, which will seek to challenge players to escape from the maximum security Black Iron prison and discover the terrifying secrets of the United Jupiter Company. The game is starring Josh Duhamel (Transformers) in the role of Jacob Lee, a cargo ship pilot trapped in the depths of the prison.

As we said at the beginning, The Callisto Protocol is scheduled to be launched on December 2 of this year, when it will reach PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S. Despite the fact that its creator feels strange about the remake of Dead Space, with the new project he has in hand he will try to create a unique horror universe that aspires to have all the essence of the games with which he triumphed at the time.

