If you win the Christmas Lottery you can win the prize through Bizum: these are the banks with which we can do it

Every day more companies and places accept Bizum as a form of payment. This system has been spreading little by little, and curiously lottery administrations were among the first to adopt this system. Using Bizum for the Christmas Lottery will continue to be possible, and a number of banks already support this feature.

The president of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, Jesús Huerta Almendro, confirmed this possibility during the advertising campaign for the Extraordinary Christmas Draw. In this way, All prizes of up to 2,000 euros can be collected through Bizum and in compatible banks, which require generating a QR code to charge, and even to buy a ticket. According to Huerta:

“It is about a commitment to innovation and to offer the best service to our customers and to our points of sale in the face of the limitations of cash movements”.

How can we collect the prize

To collect a lottery prize through Bizum, It will be enough to go to the section of this tool in our bank application and generate a QR code that we must show in the administration. Once scanned, the payment will arrive at the account to which that QR code has been linked. Being an amount less than 2,500 euros, it can also be collected in cash and there will be no need to declare it to the Tax Agency. Here we leave you with the list of banks that allow this function:

CaixaBank

Santander

BBVA

Bankia (now from the CaixaBank Now app)

Sabadell Bank

Unicaja

Kutxabank

IberCaja

Cajamar Cooperative Group

ABANCA

Bankinter

Cajasur

At the moment there is no information on whether more banks will allow this feature, but it is quite likely that more will be added to this list in the coming weeks. This year the draw will distribute a total of 2,408 million euros, the same amount as the previous year. The first prize will be 400,000 euros.

Via | The sixth