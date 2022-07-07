If your fans are loud in summer or winter, check this setting on your PC

Computers have mythical problems, and some of them have been used to create authentic internet memes. One of these is undoubtedly the speed at which the fans rotate, whose mission is to cool the CPU, the GPU and, in general, the entire box with the rest of the components. At certain points they can turn at a high number of rpm, which the sound can be compared to that of an airplane about to take off in the funniest way.

These fans have the important mission of keeping the internal components at a temperature that is adequate. In the event that they were not, the computer could not even boot and the CPU or GPU could end up unusable because they are designed to work at very specific temperatures.

Identify where the problem is

But the problem that may exist is that the fact of have the fans always at maximum power. That you think this must be something normal, and the truth is that it may be a symptom that something is not working as expected, or that you simply do not have the computer configured correctly. Above all, it is something that can be detected in the middle of the summer season, where having a hotter environment also makes the computer get much hotter.

In these cases, the first thing is to check the temperature of the CPU or GPU to know if it makes sense that the fans are running at full power. To do this, there are many programs to know the temperature of the PC that will tell you if any component is too hot. But if it is the case that it is only at 30 degrees, for example, and the fans do not stop, something is misconfigured.





Keep in mind that the speed of the fans is not something that is decided illogically. Inside any computer there is a large number of sensors whose mission is to provide thermal information. In the event that these sensors detect a high temperature, the fans will go faster. If it’s the other way around, you won’t need as much speed.

How to fix this issue

In the event that you have low temperatures, but your fans sound like a turbine, you are going to have a motherboard problem. It should be noted that the control of the motherboard and therefore of all the fans lies in the BIOS of the computer. That is why, if you are in this situation you will have to access your BIOS pressing the F2 button when starting the PC (although it may vary depending on the plate).



Configuration interface on a GIGABYTE motherboard

In the board settings, there is a section dedicated to refrigeration. This can be set to always offer maximum performance, forcing the fan to be at 100% at any time even if it is not necessary. But what is recommended in these cases is to have a configuration Normalso that the speed is adapted to the information that is received from the sensors.



Process on ASUS motherboard

Keep in mind that in each of the boards on the market the BIOS is completely different depending on the brand that makes it. For this reason, no specific or general guidelines can be given. But always in all of them you can find a section dedicated to all the fans, usually accompanied by a graph that shows their operation depending on the variables.