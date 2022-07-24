If your Intel processor gives you problems with Chrome or Edge, try this solution

The company has officially acknowledged that its Alder Lake has problems with Chromium browsers.

In a recent communication Intel has acknowledged that its Alder Lake processors give graphical issues with Chromium browsers, and if you’re reading this that means you have one, your browser is Chrome or Edge, and you want a solution (if you just come to watch, that’s fine too, even if it’s a little weird…).

The one that is causing problems is nothing more than the 12th Gen UHD Graphics 770 Integrated GPU of Intel Core processors, and to be precise, their latest drivers. Evidently, Intel recommends updating the softwarechange the options or switch to using an SSD in case of these graphical problems, which manifest themselves in the form of stutters or visual delays when moving the mouse in the browser.

The problem with the basic solutions that Intel proposes is that are from instruction booklet, just encouraging us to keep everything up to date and have fast enough hardware, so chances are you already have all this covered. But there is one that proposes that yes we are interested and is in your browser Chrome or Edge, and it consists of disabling hardware acceleration.

How to fix Intel graphics issues with Chrome or Edge

In your browser, click on the top right to display the options panel.

Click “Setting“.

open “System and performance” in Edge or “System” in Chrome.

In the “System” box, uncheck the “Use hardware acceleration when it’s available.”

With this you should stop watching jerks, but if not, you just have to wait for Intel to fix the problem. We wait be more careful for when the Raptor Lakes arrive, or the very Meteor Lakes that are preparing to go into production.

More about: Alder Lake, Intel, Chrome and Edge.