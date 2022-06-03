If your router has a USB port and you are creative, you have endless possibilities: these are the best uses we give it

Today, the vast majority of houses have a router that allows the WiFi connection between devices, necessary to access the Internet. These devices have been evolving over time, including more and more features. Many of them even include a USB port, something that may seem strange for the use we give the router, although it has its advantages. In this article we show you how to take advantage of this connection.

Currently there are routers of all kinds, offering much higher performance and better features than just a few years ago. This has been thanks mainly to the advancement of network infrastructures and new protocols such as WiFi 6, 6E or the upcoming WiFi 7, as well as greater coverage thanks to Mesh-type routers and better security techniques such as WPA3. The router’s USB port can also present benefits such as the ones we mention below.

Power other devices

The USB port of our router can be used to power all kinds of devicesso we can take advantage of it in case we have the vast majority of plugs occupied or we do not want to connect too many devices in the same place.

Nowadays, with the number of devices that require electrical power, taking advantage of the USB port for it can help us to have better cable organization at home, being able to power devices such as smart watches, headphones, eBooks, and others. Although for mobile phones it is not as efficient as we would like, it can also be used as an alternative route.

Share hard drives on the network





As if it were a kind of NAS, the USB of a router can also be used to share the files we have on a USB stick or external hard drive to other devices connected to the network.

Although it is not as efficient and secure as a NAS, it can do the trick to see the files on the hard drive from other devices or computers connected to our network. On most routers, this option is found on the router’s own configuration page, being able to make the files visible through FTP or from the network options of our operating system. The way to do it will depend on each router and provider.

multimedia server

As happens when sharing files from hard drives, this method can also be used to set up a media server via your own hard drive or USB stick. In this way, we will be able to play audio and video files from any device in case the software of our router allows us to configure the storage system as a multimedia server.

As with sharing files between devices, this option will be possible through the router’s own configuration page, if it allows it. Also, there are routers that can share files with specific devices connected to the networkor with everyone we have at home.

Connect a printer





Today, the best-selling printers on the market have a Wi-Fi connection to be able to print documents from anywhere or from any device. However, if our router has a USB port, It can help us to give life to a printer without WiFisince if it is connected to the router, it will be detectable by the other devices that we have at home.

To make it detectable, we will have to visit the router configuration page again and see if our system includes this option.

upgrade the router

In case we do not want to update our router from its configuration panel, the routers that have a USB port can update their own firmware via a USB stick.

To do so, we will only have to download the version of the firmware that we want to install on the device and copy it to a USB memory. After that, from the manual itself or from the router’s configuration page, we should obtain information on how to proceed, since this depends on the manufacturer.

data recovery system

We have already learned that it is possible to connect an external hard drive or USB stick to the router to share files and even to create a multimedia server. However, it is not the only thing we can do in relation to the files we have on other devices. And it is that with the help of additional software or the operating system of our team, it is possible to use a storage unit connected to the router as a recovery system or backup.

To do this, we will have to opt for some software that periodically sends the files from a specific location to the hard drive connected to the router. In this way, in case of data loss, those that have been moved to the storage connected to the router will be safe. From Windows 10 and 11 we can perform this task through the option ‘Backup with File History’ located in the ‘Backup’ settings menu.

Use a 4G modem

Although not all routers allow this connection, it can be a good idea in case we have problems with our company’s internet. Thus, some routers can automatically change the network to the one we have connected through a USB modem with a 4G connection.

If our router allows it, we can also have the option of connect only to the network provided by the 4G modem connected to the router. Although yes, we will have to watch what we consume in case the rate of our contracted 4G modem is not unlimited.