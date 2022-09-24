If you’re afraid of getting lost in an IKEA, this horror indie will give you good reasons to find the exit as soon as possible

The Store is Closed is based on a well-known Internet urban legend and takes us to an IKEA full of deadly creatures.

If you like experiences horror independents, you’ve probably had your eye on titles like ILL or Saturnalia. But if you are looking to expand your radar, we recommend that you do not lose sight of the game that we bring you today: The Store is Closed. An adventure that takes us to a IKEA closed (although without using this particular brand) in which we will have to survive while fleeing from various deadly creatures.

The title has already started its funding campaign through Kickstarter and is described as follows: “You’re stuck in an infinite furniture storetrying to survive the mutant staff that attack at night, alone or with your friends, to find a way out. Luckily, it’s full of furniture that can be used to craft weapons or build forts to survive the night.” In this way, the author of the game, who bears the username Ziggypresents us with an adventure of survival and fear.

The title bases its premise on one of the many stories found in the portal SCP Foundation; a website dedicated to a fictitious organization in which Internet users can explain stories of science fiction and paranormal phenomena. Here we can read the file ‘SCP-3008’ which, as you can already imagine, refers to an infinite IKEA.

One of the most outstanding aspects of this project, as you can see in the trailer that heads this news, is the variety of enemies that we will find in the store, as well as a multiplayer mode for four players. Be that as it may, we will see how the financing campaign evolves in case we have the opportunity to test the experience, which is being developed for PC, PS5 y Xbox Series. But if you want to be aware of all independent experiences that arrive in 2022, we recommend you take a look at our list of 40 indie games of the year.

More about: The Store is Closed, Kickstarter, Indie and Horror.