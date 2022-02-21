If you’re counting down the days until Elden Ring, the new trailer for the RPG will make your wait more difficult

The FromSoftware game arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC on February 25.

There is less than a week left for the release of Elden Ring, one of the most anticipated games of 2022 and probably in recent years. Hidetaka Miyazaki’s New Adventure refines the formula that started with his Souls universe and brings it into the open world of Midlands. The day is approaching to face its challenging challenges and Bandai Namco has published a new trailer that prepares us for what is to come.

This new video is for describe the general mechanics and to situate ourselves in its history. In it they tell us about the nature of our character, a descendant of the Sinluz, the group of heroes banished from the Middle Lands. With the destruction of the Circle of Elden, the source of the Golden Tree’s blessing was altered, returning to the exiled Lightless the guidance of lost grace.

We will have to enter the Middle Lands as Lightless, to face the First heroes. In the trailer we are described in a general way the mechanics when planning our adventure, with a world full of threats, catacombs, mines and caves where we will find rewards and some multilevel dungeons which are presented as complex constructions interconnected with the rest of the environment, some “extensive spaces with their own style of exploration”, where we will find a sensation different from that experienced in the outside world.

Multilevel dungeons will have their own style of explorationAbout this outside world, the trailer reminds us how extensive it will be and gives us some tips to explore it in the best way. We must use the map and not forget about place beacons and markers to remember the location of everything that catches our attention. We can also move with fast trips and on the back of Torrentera, our spectral steeda companion who will become key to reaching points on the stage that would be inaccessible on foot.

Our character will have a wide variety of customization itemsallowing us to access diverse team and choosing between different fighting styles: One focused on melee, ranged, or mixed. Now it only remains to endure these five days left to start fighting to become the Lord of the Circle. If you want to know more about Elden Ring, remember that in 3DJuegos we have already played more than 20 hours and we will tell you why his open world has fascinated us.

