If you’re looking for a new Ghostbusters game, this chaotic multiplayer adventure is coming to PC soon

A pitched battle between the living and the dead awaits in Midnight Ghost Hunt, which premieres a new trailer.

In 2019 it arrived in stores Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, a reissue of the action and adventure video game based on the film saga that had an important absence compared to the original release of 2013: its multiplayer. Now a new proposal, Midnight Ghost Hunt, comes to correct this lack by proposing a chaotic pitched battle between the living and the dead for eight users.

This is not a new adaptation of the comic horror franchise, but rather an independent and original product in its premise, although inspired by the Columbia Pictures IP, where you will have to choose between owning harmless objects such as ghosts or hunting down these beings spectral before midnight arrives by making use of a vast arsenal of hi-tech gadgets.

Your early access will arrive with up to seven maps to discoverThis ghostly multiplayer game is based on hide and seek. Before midnight, the hunters will have to do their job and banish the ghosts to the afterlife; but after this time, the tables are turned and the team of the living will have to find ways to survive for a limited time the wrath of the dead. All this with a wide range of weapons and/or skills for each faction, as well as various awesome scenarios (an abandoned theater, a creepy mansion, a cursed pirate ship, etc.) to master.

We already talked about Midnight Ghost Hunt a couple of years ago in the pages of 3DJuegos, but it has not been until now when a date for its premiere has been set. Vaulted Sky Games y Coffee Stain Publishing They hope to release the video game this spring in early access for PC users through Steam. It will remain there for a long period, although regular content updates are promised.

However, for these first weeks of life, those responsible have been working hard on their offer, development began three years ago:

4v4 hide and seek mode with matchmaking



7 maps inspired by horror classics



10 weapons, 10 artifacts and 9 perks for hunters



10 skills, 10 perks, and 8 ghost curses



Bots: they replace players, but you can also play with just bots



Over 40 skins, emotes, and taunts



Rule customization feature



In-game voice chat

The passion for Ghostbusters is back after the premiere at the end of last year of Ghostbusters: Beyond, whose review you can read at SensaCine.

