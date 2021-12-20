If you’re looking for an ultra-portable gaming laptop, look out for this 14 “Asus ROG Zephyrus with the GTX 1650 Ti at an all-time low

Thanks to gaming laptops, not only can we carry our gaming equipment with us always, but we can also access hardware at a price that in its desktop version would be much more expensive. Especially when we find offers as interesting as this one.

This Asus ROG gaming laptop, with an official price of 1,399 euros, is reduced to 999 euros on Amazon. Offer that represents a saving of, eye, 400 euros And that also means reaching its historic low price.





This is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401II-HE004, a team with excellent ratings and features that allow us to play practically whatever we want as soon as we adjust the graphic options in the most demanding titles on the market.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401II-HE004 – Portátil Gaming de 14″ FullHD 120Hz (Ryzen 7 4800HS, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti-4GB , Sin sistema operativo) Gris Eclipse – Teclado QWERTY español

It belongs to the Zephyrus family of Asus ROG, which It is characterized by compact notebooks with contained dimensions without neglecting the power. Which added to its 14 inches make it a perfect option for those who need maximum portability.

Specifically, it incorporates an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM, a high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. All this together with a 14-inch Full HD panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. And no pre-installed operating system as standard.