If you’re looking to have a rough time, MADiSON is guaranteed to be very scary this year on PC and consoles

Horror video games have accompanied the industry in recent decades, and although there are sagas that have disappeared from the sector such as Silent Hill, their legacy is still present in all kinds of releases. The latest is MADiSON, an adventure developed by BLOODIOUS GAMES that will arrive this year on PC and consoles —still to be determined— with the aim of giving players a very bad time.

MADiSON is presented as a first-person psychological horror game capable of offering terrifying gameplay and a haunting and compelling narrative.. With the help of an instant camera, a la Project Zero, players are challenged to unite the world of the living with that of the dead by taking photos while solving puzzles, exploring and, ultimately, they do whatever it takes to survive.

“What would you do if you woke up locked in a dark room with your hands covered in blood? Play as Luca, and survive the brutal torture of MADiSON, a demon who forced him to continue a macabre ritual started decades ago, leading him to commit terrifying acts . Will you be able to finish this sinister ceremony?“, adds about its history the Argentine team of BLOODIOUS GAMES.

For its landing on consoles, BLOODIOUS GAMES has joined forces with Perp Games, which promises a release in both digital and physical formats. Likewise, in statements collected by Gematsu, a truly innovative game that carries psychological terror is guaranteed to a whole new level and that is very scary. To see it, we will have to wait to know the exact date of its premiere.

