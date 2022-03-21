If you’re looking to screw up Elden Ring, these mods can turn your solemn experience into something crazy.

It’s hard to take the Middle Lands seriously with Homer Simpson slashing his way through.

Elden Ring is being a success that has led it to sell more than 12 million copies in just a few days, and part of that success lies in some impeccable designs and an exquisite artistic section that drinks from references as powerful as the popular work of Kentaro Miura, Berserk. This horror, sometimes so beautiful, is part of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s personal style, but the modders seem to have a very different view.

Clearly, the version that the YouTuber has played ToastedShoes is a very different one from FromSoftware, a out of nightmares of a night after having a strong dinner. With homer simpsons As our main character, we will have to travel through the Middle Lands to end the Frog Pepe, Elmo, Obamium o Rainbow Dash de My Little Pony.

Pepe the Frog, Elmo, Sonic and Sherk populate the Middle LandsNot everything is bad, the turtles have become real dogs, although in this case it is Goofy. Instead of goats to do somersaults, who better than Sonic and if you were afraid of the NPC that you meet when you go out to the Necrolimbo, you better not see him turned into this sinister Bugs Bunny. Remember the fearsome Wild Sentinel from the beginning of the game? It imposes nothing compared to Shrek on Donkey.

Undoubtedly, one of the funniest facets of the mods is that of the impossible crossovers and crazy like God of War and GTA San Andreas, with CJ and Barney making their way through Nordic lands. Even without mods as wonderful as these, FromSoftware’s latest work has become one of the great games of the year, if you want to know more, remember that our definitive review of Elden Ring is available.

More about: Elden Ring, Mods and Homer Simpson.