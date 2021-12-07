“If you’re on this video call, you’re fired”: CEO slams 900 employees via Zoom in one minute

An Enterprise Plus account on the popular Zoom video conferencing platform allows up to 1000 participants to participate simultaneously. The American fintech Better.com has, without a doubt, contracted that license, since a few days ago brought together 900 of its employees in a call led by its CEO, Vishal Garg, which has gone viral…

… for having taken advantage of these dates, three weeks before Christmas (and a day after the company raised 750 million dollars from its investors), to notify all of them of your dismissal with immediate effect. The video, of course, has caused a sensation and has gone viral.





Vishal Garg addressed his workers (from both the United States – where he resides – and India – his native country -) in the following terms:

“Today I bring you bad news. The market has changed, as you know, and we have to move at its pace to survive so that, if we are lucky, we can continue to prosper and fulfill our mission. This is not news that will like it, but ultimately it was my decision and I wanted you to hear it from me. “

“It has been a very, very difficult decision to make: this is the second time in my career that I have done this and I don’t want to do this. The last time I did, I cried. This time, I hope to be stronger. We are firing around him. 15% of the company for various reasons: the market, efficiency, performance and productivity. “If you are on this call, you are part of the unfortunate group that is being laid off. Your employment here has been terminated, effective immediately. You will receive an email from[l departamento de] Human Resources”.

Holy shit bro 💀 I need to get a tik tok asap. This was coldddddddd pic.twitter.com/ZoqLDCycfn — Arbitrage Andy (@arbitrage_andy) December 3, 2021

The message concluded with Garg reporting that laid off US employees will receive one month’s severance pay, one month of full benefits, and two months of health coverage during which Better.com will pay the insurance premium. His India-based peers are not known to receive any of that..

But that was not all he had to say to his former employees: after the firing he published an anonymous message on the professional social network Blind (whose authorship he has confirmed himself to Fortune) in which he was cruel to part of the dismissed workers:

“At least 250 of the people laid off worked two hours a day on average, although they logged more than eight hours a day in the payroll system? They were robbing us and robbing our clients, who pay the bills that pay our bills.”

The CEO, a real character

Wolf is known for having founded a successful student loan company —My Rich Uncle (‘My rich uncle’) – when he himself was still in college. Raza Khan, the co-founder of that company (and EIFC, their second and last joint project), finished denouncing Garg for having threatened to “staple him to the wall and burn him alive”.

After the creation of his current company, one of the most popular in the financial technology field, he has also been a frequent target of allegations of mismanagement and fraud.

AND a year ago it already used a mass e-mail to most of its staff to accuse them of being “awfully slow”, a bunch of “silly dolphins going to be eaten by sharks. Stop right now because you’re embarrassing me.”

Vía | Daily Mail