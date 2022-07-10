If you’re still on Windows 10, it’s a good idea to apply these seven tweaks to make your PC work better

Although Windows 11 will soon be 1 year old since its launch, there are still many people who have not decided to take this leap. This is because there are users who they are afraid to possible performance issues, or simply because your computer has been left out completely due to having an older CPU and therefore not compatible with Windows 11.

That is why, if you are still in Windows 10, we recommend you to carry out different changes to device settings. In this way, you will be able to improve work comfort by not having constant interruptions and also improve data protection.

WINDOWS 10: 9 VERY USEFUL AND LITTLE KNOWN TRICKS

Block upload of updates

Microsoft tries to offer the best possible update experience within its ecosystem. The problem is that it can get to a point where your servers are fully saturated due to the large number of requests received. In this case, the company try to relieve them by using your computer and that of other users.

In short, there will be a constant background process that will sacrifice bandwidth. This is logical because update files will be constantly uploaded from your computer to be able to share them with other users. It is because of that you can disable it To prevent your information from being compromised, follow these steps:

Open Settings by pressing Windows Key + I.

Click Update & Security.

Go into Streaming Optimization.

Disable the Allow downloads from other computers option.





Disable Cortana in Windows

Cortana is one of the monitoring channels that Windows 10 has to be able to know at all times what you are writing or also if you are talking. This is because it wants to learn from you in order to offer the best personalization in all responses. But this makes it advisable to disable it, since it also does not offer great features that are vital for day-to-day use. To disable it, you simply have to do:

Press the combination Windows + I to access Settings.

Go to Privacy.

Go into Speech recognition, inking and typing.

Tap the switch to disable this option.





Get rid of annoying notifications

Windows 10 integrates a notification center that pursues at all times to keep you up to date with what’s happening in your favorite apps like email or calendar. But sometimes these can be really intrusive and you end up completely overwhelmed by them. That is why it is advisable to select which services or applications can end up sending you a notification, so that it adapts correctly to your needs. To do this, you will have to follow the following steps:

Open Settings by pressing Windows + I.

Direct it to System.

Select Notifications and actions.

Review the entire list of notifications that exist. Uncheck those that you are not directly interested in receiving, such as Windows tricks or recommendations.





Do not receive more personalized ads

As when browsing the internet, when using Windows 10, all usage behavior is recorded through a unique advertising ID. This makes everyone the ads that come to you are completely personalized. But the problem is that this digital footprint does not remain only on Microsoft servers, since it also ends up in the hands of other companies.

The problem that arises is that advertising cannot be completely disabled, but only partially deactivated. Likewise, if you want to have greater control of your information, you will be able to follow these steps:

Go to Settings.

Go to the Privacy section.

Click on General.

Disable the first option dedicated to the advertising ID to reset it.





Remove ads in start menu

Advertising is practically everywhere in the operating system, including the start menu. In this you can get to show some ad due to default settingeven from the Microsoft Store exclusively or from third parties. In order to remove even this, you are going to have to follow these steps:

Go to Settings.

Go to the Personalization section.

Disable the switch that is right next to Show occasional suggestions on Start.





Block background apps

Background apps are constantly working, even if you’re not using them in a main window. This causes them to be consumed very valuable CPU, RAM or GPU resources. That is why it may be important to deactivate all these processes that take place without you having full control.

Open Settings.

Go to Privacy.

Access Background Apps.

Completely disable this feature on the first switch.





Prevent constant synchronization

Windows as an operating system is constantly working on sync settings, passwords, or history of everything you’re watching. These resources are being sacrificed and are not used to perform other processes. That is why it may be advisable to remove them completely.

Open Windows Settings.

Go to Account.

Tap Sync Settings.

Remove permissions to those processes that you don’t want to be synchronized.