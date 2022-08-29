If you’re still on Windows 10, you’re interested in its latest update: it fixes annoying blue screens and other errors

Despite the fact that Windows 11 has been with us for quite some time, there are still many users who have not wanted to take the step and continue to use Windows 10 on a day-to-day basis. This means that Microsoft is constantly releasing updates to improve its performance. This is exactly what has happened with the Update KB5016688.

As we say, this week Microsoft has released this preview update that focuses on solving numerous performance issues. At first, it is in a voluntary update process, and this makes it considered a beta. Equally, you can wait until next September 8, which is when the September security patch comes out which adds all these security changes.

What’s new in Windows 10 KB5016688 update

In order to access this optional update, you must access Windows Update through the application Setting, previously creating a backup in Windows. From Microsoft they have listed all the problems that are resolved and that may have affected you at some point.





The main list of changes that you should know, and where you surely feel identified with any of them, is the following:

Fixes a blue screen that occurred when shutting down or restarting the Windows device with error 0x1E.

Fixes a bug in Microsoft Edge that stopped responding with IE mode.

Solve the errors generated in the installation of different games as a result of their licenses.

Fixes an issue that degraded Bitlocker performance.

A bug with digital identity certificates that were revoked, and to which Windows 10 was giving trust, is resolved.

Fixes an issue with the Storport driver that prevented the operating system from responding.

These are the main failures that you have been able to detect in these weeks, being one of the most annoying windows blue screen when you want to turn off the device. It should be noted that Microsoft has also listed different bugs that were already known.

It is for all this that we We recommend updating your device on September 8. Although you will also be able to proceed with the installation today, if you are in the public beta program, but as long as you take the necessary precautions to do it safely.