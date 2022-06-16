If you’re waiting for more news on Beyond Good & Evil 2, you’ll be happy to hear that Ubisoft remains focused on the game.

According to the company’s latest job offer, they want to expand the workforce with a technical manager.

It’s been several years since Ubisoft surprised us with an upcoming Beyond Good and Evil 2, but that doesn’t mean the community’s expectations have been deflated. So far, Ubisoft has kept fans hopeful with job offers related to what will be the prequel of his classic action-adventure game, and it looks like he still needs more developers to complete the project.

Ubisoft seeks a technical lead for the development of Beyond Good & Evil 2That is why, through the Twitter account of Ubisoft Barcelonalooking for a new professional for the development of Beyond Good & Evil 2: a technical chief. In this way, the French company wants a profile that manages teams, ensures the technical quality of the title and contributes ideas when making important decisions.

While this doesn’t tell us anything about Beyond Good & Evil 2, it does at least confirm that Ubisoft hasn’t forgotten about a project it has already labeled “very ambitiousAfter all, this prequel returns us to the universe of Jade and Cerdy in an adventure that will take us to the Milky Way in the 24th century, at a time when private companies monopolize resources and battle for riches.

Ubisoft has not updated us with news of Beyond Good & Evil 2 for months, but, until last year, the company considered that it was too early to give dates. We will be attentive to all the information about the return of this classic, since its first playable demo has left us totally impressed.

