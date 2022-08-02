If you’ve ever wondered how far you can get in five hours by train from your city, this map has the answer: that’s how it works

In Europe we have the luxury of having a more than decent railway infrastructure, being able to find wide connections from many of its cities and municipalities. Although not all cities have optimal connections, in a good number of them it is possible to cover practically the entire country in about five hours. And in this online map we have the proof of it.

Benjamin Td, software engineer at Genesis and Twitter user, has shared a map on the social network where it is possible to see how far you can get by train from any city in Europe in up to five hours.

From station to station and in up to five hours

As can be seen on the map, if we move the cursor over each city, we can see the connections that are possible to make in journeys of up to five hours. The map reflects in dark tones the destinations that are closest to the city that we have selected, while in lighter colors we see the furthest points that can be reached in up to five hours of travel.

Isochrones 😍 ! This map shows you how far a 5h train ride will take you, departing from any city in Europe.https://t.co/6F4dJ80N87 Inspired by Direct Train Guru by @juliustens. pic.twitter.com/8vY48WiakE — Benjamin Td (@_benjamintd) July 29, 2022

According to the user, the calculations are based on the average time and explains that it is possible that at the time of the trip it does not exactly coincide with what is shown. The map takes into account transfers of about 20 minutesin addition to the time we consume at each station.









The website works tremendously well, and it can help us to have an idea of ​​how far we can go from our city in a five hour drive. As the author explains, his project is inspired by the Direkt Bahn Guru map, in which it is possible to see the railway information of any station that has a connection with any of the lines in Germany. In addition, the data is extracted from the open database of Deutsch Bahn, which reports all the times of all European cities.

Benjamin claims that in some cases the option of walking and local transportation is not includedand that in some connections routes for walking, bus, or bicycle have been added, to change between nearby train stations.

Another of the interesting points reflected in this map is the difference between some cities in terms of connections. And it is that here in Spain, if we move the cursor to Madrid, we will see a large number of connections and routes, while if we click on some other less connected city, the options decrease considerably.