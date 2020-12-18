IFC Films Buys ‘Moffie,’ Queer War Film From Oliver Hermanus

IFC Films has nabbed North American rights to South African Oliver Hermanus’ “Moffie,” a queer battle movie that’s set in opposition to the backdrop of a South African border battle. The indie studio will launch the movie in April 2021.

Hermanus directs the movie and tailored the story from André Carl van der Merwe’s autobiographical 2006 novel with Jack Sidey. “Moffie” premiered at this 12 months’s Venice Worldwide Film Competition. It was a homecoming of types for the director, whose earlier characteristic, “The Countless River,” was the primary South African movie to be nominated for the Golden Lion.

“‘Moffie’ is an excellent cinematic imaginative and prescient with a strong message that can encourage audiences and critics alike,” Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, mentioned in a press release. “We’re thrilled to return on board with such an achieved movie and singular directorial voice.”

“Moffie” stars Kai Luke Brummer, Ryan de Villiers, Matthew Vey, Stefan Vermaak, and Hilton Pelser. The movie is produced by Eric Abraham – producer of Oscar-winning movies Pawel Pawlikowski’s “Ida,” and Sidey.

Right here’s the official log-line: “Set in 1981 South Africa within the midst of Apartheid, the movie facilities on closeted 16-year-old Nicholas Van der Swart (Kai Luke Brummer) as he begins the 2 years of obligatory army service required of all younger white South African males, getting ready to defend the regime on the Angolan battle entrance. The specter of communism and “die swart gevaar” (the so-called black hazard) is at an all-time excessive. However that’s not the one hazard Nicholas faces. He should survive the brutality of the military – one thing that turns into much more troublesome when a connection is sparked between him and a fellow recruit.”

Selection critic Man Lodge liked the movie, calling the director “South Africa’s most important up to date filmmaker” and writing that “Moffie” is a “masterpiece within the true sense of the time period.”

The movie has already been launched in South Africa and within the U.Ok. and distribution rights to the movie have been offered throughout Europe.

IFC has remained very energetic in 2020 regardless of the pandemic. The studio has launched quite a few films, embody “The Journey to Greece,” “True Historical past of the Kelly Gang” and “Learn how to Construct a Woman.”

“It’s a improbable privilege to have our movie discover such a beautiful American associate in IFC Films,” Hermanus mentioned. “They home the work of lots of the filmmakers I drastically admire, and I’m thrilled that they’ve taken up an curiosity to share Moffie with an American viewers.”

The deal for the movie was negotiated by Bocco, with Rose Schwartz of NY authorized agency Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell and Vassallo and impartial guide Julie Dansker performing on behalf of the filmmakers.