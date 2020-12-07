IFC Films Buys Romantic Comedy ‘Falling for Figaro’

IFC Films has nabbed U.S. rights to “Falling for Figaro,” a romantic comedy set on the earth of opera singing competitions.

The movie is directed by Ben Lewin, the filmmaker behind “The Catcher Was A Spy” and “The Classes,” and stars Joanna Lumley of “Completely Fabulous” and Danielle Macdonald, who earned raves for her work in “Dumplin’” and “Patti Cake$.” IFC Films will launch “Falling for Figaro” in 2021.

The movie follows a superb younger fund supervisor named Millie (Macdonald), who quits her job and ends issues along with her longterm boyfriend with the intention to fulfill her dream of turning into an opera singer — within the Scottish Highlands. She begins intense vocal coaching classes with famend however fearsome singing trainer and former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Lumley). It’s there she meets Max, one other of Meghan’s college students who can be coaching for the upcoming “Singer of Renown” contest. The competitors between Millie and Max steadily evolves into one thing completely different and deeper.

“Falling for Figaro” reunites Lewin with IFC, the distributor of his earlier movie, “The Catcher was a Spy.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Ben once more after the success of ‘The Catcher Was a Spy,’” Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films stated. “We see the identical clear path to audiences with one more heartfelt and supremely entertaining movie in ‘Falling for Figaro.’”

“I affiliate IFC Films with stylish and thrilling merchandise,” Lewin stated. “I’m very proud to be working with them once more, notably on such a special and delightfully enjoyable film.”

The movie is an official Australian and UK co-production written by Lewin and Allen Palmer, and produced by Philip Wade (“I Am Mom”), Judi Levine (“The Classes”) and Arabella Web page Croft (“Sunshine on Leith”). It’s govt produced by Timothy White and John Wade. In affiliation with Wade Brothers Films, the movie acquired principal manufacturing funding from Display screen Australia and Display screen Scotland, and was financed with help from Movie Victoria.

“Falling for Figaro” additionally stars Hugh Skinner (“Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more”), Gary Lewis (“His Darkish Supplies”), Shazad Latif (“Star Trek: Discovery”) and Rebecca Benson (“Flack)”.

The deal for “Falling for Figaro” was negotiated by Bocco with WestEnd Films’ managing director Maya Amsellem, performing on behalf of the filmmakers.

WestEnd Films, who’s dealing with worldwide gross sales, has beforehand introduced offers in different key territories together with the UK (Leisure Movie Distributors), Spain (Twelve Oaks), Benelux (Splendid), China (Huanxi Media Group), Israel (United King), former Yugoslavia (Investacommerce) and Umbrella Leisure in Australia and New Zealand.