IFC Films Co-President Lisa Schwartz to Step Down

Lisa Schwartz, co-president of IFC Films, introduced she will likely be stepping down from her position on the finish of the 12 months.

Schwartz, who led the impartial movie studio’s enterprise technique, distribution and strategic partnership, most just lately spearheaded IFC’s streaming channel known as IFC Films Limitless. The newly created subscription-based platform is dwelling to IFC favorites like “The Journey,” “45 Years” and “The Babdook.”

IFC Films has been one of many few studios to proceed rolling out new films throughout the pandemic, fielding modest COVID-era hits that had been well-liked at drive-in theaters, like “The Wretched” “The Journey to Greece,” psychological thriller “Swallow,” and “How to Construct a Lady” with Beanie Feldstein.

“In a unprecedented 12 months like no different, extraordinary and revolutionary approaches had been developed which saved IFC Films on the forefront of movie distribution,” Schwartz mentioned in a press release. “I’m very proud to have been part of the management staff that solid forward and completed the unimaginable success the enterprise has achieved, significantly over the previous couple of years. I look ahead to taking that spirit of innovation and creativity with me into my subsequent chapter.”

Schwartz joined IFC Films in 2006, having beforehand labored as senior VP of nationwide accounts for AMC Networks, the leisure firm that owns IFC. She’s held quite a few positions throughout the firm earlier than touchdown at IFC Films and ultimately turning into co-president.

“Lisa is a unprecedented enterprise one who finds and creates worth and enterprise alternatives in a method that’s fairly uncommon,” mentioned Josh Sapan, AMC Networks president and CEO. “I do know her eager industrial instincts and creativity will lead her to do many extra nice issues.”

At IFC Films, Schwartz led the event of the corporate’s Sundance Now subscription video-on-demand service, which launched in 2014. She additionally revolutionized IFC’s distribution technique, one which sees new films releasing concurrently in theaters and on demand. Many rivals have tailored this mannequin throughout the pandemic since a variety of U.S. cinemas are nonetheless out of operation.

“Lisa has been instrumental in figuring out and driving key income alternatives for IFC Films,” mentioned Ed Carroll, AMC Networks chief working officer. “Lisa was the chief architect behind IFC Films Limitless, unlocking worth from our library of acclaimed movies and placing the service on an early path to success. She has been an excellent colleague and pal for a few years and we’ll miss her smarts and creativity.”