IFC Films Nabs Sundance Winner ‘Farewell Amor’

IFC Films has nabbed North American rights to “Farewell Amor,” the story of Angolan immigrants making a life for themselves in New York Metropolis, Selection has discovered.

The movie acquired crucial acclaim when it premiered at this 12 months’s Sundance Movie Pageant. It’s written and directed by Sundance Institute fellow Ekwa Msangi and marks her characteristic directorial debut. IFC Films will launch “Farewell Amor” in December of 2020.

The movie facilities on Walter, who reunites together with his household 17 years after being pressured to go away Angola for New York Metropolis. His spouse, Esther, and daughter, Sylvia, shortly uncover how the years of separation have turned them into absolute strangers whereas dwelling collectively in Walter’s one-bedroom residence in Brooklyn. Dance turns into a means for them to reconnect.

In a constructive assessment, Selection‘s Jessica Kiang hailed the performances, in addition to the filmmaking prowess behind the film. “‘Farewell Amor’ marks the arrival of an thrilling new expertise in Msangi, with the three lives it particulars doubtlessly representing solely the tip of an iceberg of tales she has but to inform,” she wrote. “The ‘Farewell’ of the title is deceptive — not solely as a result of the movie begins and ends with new beginnings, however as a result of Msangi simply acquired right here, and if there’s any justice, she’ll not be going away anytime quickly.”

“Farewell Amor” stars Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Zainab Jah, Jayme Lawson, Joie Lee, Marcus Scribner, and Nana Mensah. It gained the 2020 Sundance Institute Producer’s Award on behalf of producer Huriyyah Muhammad (Outrageous Photos).

Extra producing companions embody Sam Bisbee (Park Photos), Josh Penn (Division of Movement Photos), Ekwa Msangi (Outrageous Photos), Joe Plummer (Wavelength Productions) and Bobby Allen (MUBI), with co-producer Emily McCann Lesser.

“Ekwa Msangi is an thrilling new voice in unbiased cinema and we’re honored to accomplice together with her to introduce ‘Farewell Amor’ to North American audiences,” mentioned Arianna Bocco, govt VP of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films. “We’re thrilled to assist Ekwa and welcome her into the IFC Films household.”

Msangi added, “We’re so delighted to have discovered a supportive and caring house for ‘Farewell Amor’ in IFC Films, and that Arianna and her staff are as excited as we’re to share this labor of affection with the world. Not many are daring sufficient to distribute a narrative about an African household preventing for love, and the truth that IFC sees the human story in our movie and are prepared to champion it says rather a lot about them. If there have been ever a time that our world wanted a reminder of our humanity, it’s now.”

The deal for the movie was negotiated by IFC Films’ Bocco with Endeavor Content material, Movie Constellation, and Cassian Elwes on behalf of the filmmakers. Anita Surendran, Granderson Des Rochers LLP was the authorized advisor.