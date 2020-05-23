IFF Panama Film Match Prizes ‘Los Ultimos,’ ‘The Journey of Kokodrit’ – Variety

Costa Rican documentary “Los Últimos,” by Álvaro Torres Crespo, gained the $10,000 IFF Panama Film Match Award, within the first version of IFF Panama Film Match – the Panama Film Competition’s Cinematographic Co-Manufacturing Discussion board for Central America and the Caribbean, supported by the IDB Lab.

Initially deliberate as an integral half of the on-site movie pageant, the occasion was restructured as a digital discussion board, with 10 initiatives in improvement – from Costa Rica, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic and Panama, together with 4 Panamanian initiatives.

The jury members – prime Colombian producer Diana Bustamante, Thierry Lenouvel, one of France’s key co-producers with Latin America, and Inti Cordera, director of DocDF, one of Latin America’s key doc occasions – mentioned that “Los Últimos” was chosen “as a result of relevance of its points, historical past and central character, [as] ever greater than earlier than, messages from drawn from the data of our indigenous peoples should be disseminated and promoted via cinematographic creation as a message to make sure the longer term of humanity and conservation of our planet”.

The jury granted the DocsMX award to Panamanian documentary: “The Journey of Kokodrit,” by Iván Jaripio, which can now take part within the IB undertaking laboratory platform in October 2020.

A particular point out was given to Costa Rican characteristic movie, “Sunday and the Fog” by Ariel Escalante (“The Sound of Issues”) “as a result of high quality of its propositions, each in its historical past and themes targeted on the protection of the territory.”

The web model of IFF Panama now runs Could 22-26, in a condensed five-day digital pageant that features the premiere of Panamanian characteristic “Panquiaco,” by Ana Elena Tejera, and spherical tables moderated by Diana Sanchez and IFF Panama’s director, Pituka Ortega Heilbron.

Confirmed (on-line) friends embrace some of latin America’s most outstanding actors, stars of Academy Award successful movies – Argentina’s Ricardo Darín (“The Secret in Their Eyes”), Chile’s Daniela Vega (“A Unbelievable Girl”) and Mexico’s Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”), producers resembling Mexco’s Nicolas Celis (“Roma”) administrators – Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante (“La Llorona”) and Chile’s Maite Alberdi (“The Mole Agent”) and manufacturing designer Eugenio Caballero (“Roma”).