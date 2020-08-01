IFP Gotham Awards Moved Back to Mid-January

The Unbiased Filmmaker Venture’s Gotham Awards ceremonies have been shifted again virtually two months, from Nov. 20 to Jan. 11, 2021.

The transfer, introduced Friday, is the newest in a wholesale revamp of the awards season calendar within the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences introduced in June that the 93rd Academy Awards telecast had been postponed by two months, to April 25, 2021.

“The IFP Gotham Awards have continued to be a staple in impartial movie and tv and we glance ahead to celebrating the 30th Anniversary and serving to to kick off this 12 months’s unconventional awards season,” mentioned IFP government director Jeffrey Sharp.

The Gotham Awards occasion is historically the primary main ceremony of the awards season, honoring impartial movies. Eventually 12 months’s fete, “Marriage Story” received finest characteristic, Adam Driver received finest actor award for this position within the drama, whereas Awkwafina took one of the best actress honor for “The Farewell.” Noah Baumbach was acknowledged for his “Marriage Story” screenplay.

Movies launched by way of Feb. 28, 2021, might be eligible. Deadline for submissions will Oct. 1 with nominations introduced on Nov. 12.

Earlier this week, the Administrators Guild of America set its awards present for April 10, 2021 — 15 days earlier than the Academy Awards. The Oscars, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, DGA Awards and BAFTA Movie Awards have all pushed their dates and eligibility durations for characteristic movies due to the pandemic.