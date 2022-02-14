IGN Fan Fest 2022: dates, instances, how you can watch our tournament and content material together with Spider-Guy, Sonic, Halo, Superstar Wars and a lot more

The IGN Fan Fest returns as soon as once more with a digital tournament that celebrates the sector of tv, movie and video video games. We are excited that this 12 months’s display will characteristic a sequence of unique panels, clips, interviews, particular bulletins and a lot more.

From the Halo TV sequence to Sonic 2: The Film, to LEGO Superstar Wars: The Skywalker Saga to Spider-Guy: No Method House, there shall be masses to look ahead to. So you do not omit the rest, now we have created a information that can can help you know what you’ll be able to be expecting from IGN Fan Fest 2022 and the way you’ll be able to watch it with us.

What’s the IGN FanFest?

The IGN Fan Fest is a display made through fanatics for fanatics. Our virtual tournament is each a birthday celebration of probably the most maximum expected films, sequence and video games, and a program devoted to bringing you additional information and get entry to to creators, in addition to unique clips and different surprises and divulges. We have spent months running with publishers, studios, and builders to deliver those wonderful franchises to our programming, and get your questions (and intrigue) spoke back immediately from their creators.

IGN Fan Fest Dates and Instances

IGN Fan Fest 2022 is a one-day tournament that will get started on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish time).

The best way to watch IGN Fan Fest 2022

As a unfastened, reside digital tournament, the IGN Fan Fest shall be broadcast from our personal web page, at the house. So that you handiest have to go into our web page at the day and time indicated as a way to experience all of the content material we now have ready.

IGN Fan Fest 2022 Contents

IGN Fan Fest 2022 shall be filled with new unearths and unique clips, panels with the forged and creators of probably the most maximum expected sequence, films and video games, and a lot more. Here’s the listing of the whole lot that can seem within the displayand we will replace with actual airing instances as we get nearer to Saturday: