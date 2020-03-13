

E3 is cancelled, which is shit. Cardy, Matt and Jesse talk about what the backup plan is for all those sport corporations available in the market forward of getting in deep on the new Title of Accountability: Warzone modes and our (non permanent) tales with every Fight Royale and Plunder to date. There may be not actually a giant variety of completely different a snicker stuff taking place this week so as a substitute dedicate a huge portion of this week to listener feedback and return to a few nostalgic PS2 chat and wishes on-line sport concepts.

Jesse has in any case stepped as a lot as host a sport of The Unending Search. Excellent lad.

I didn’t actually know what tune to place on the end this week, so expertise a few of The Beatles.

Maintain safe available in the market x – Simon.

Take observe, if you happen to want to get involved with the podcast, please do: [email protected]

IGN UK Podcast #530: Warzone, Fudge and a Sleeveless Hoodie

[widget path=”global/article/imagegallery” parameters=”albumSlug=ign-uk-podcast-episode-500-photos&captions=true”]

IIGN UK Podcast #529: Our Favourite PS2 Video video games



IIGN UK Podcast #528:Spunky Ticker



IGN UK Podcast #527: Mother: Unleashed



IGN UK Podcast #526: Are There Hedgehogs on the Moon?



IGN UK Podcast #525: The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Vincent D’Onofrio

[poilib element=”accentDivider”]