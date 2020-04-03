

Isolation week three. Dale and Jesse have accomplished Resident Evil three a few situations and have some (blended) concepts. All the employees have carried out numerous Predator: Trying Grounds and it appears: if it bleeds, you’ll have the ability to kill it. Cardy could also be once more with an Animal Crossing exchange and Dale has no idea what he’s talking about.

There’s moreover a listener Endless Search and quite a few regular chit chat bollocks.

Keep in mind, for those who want to get entangled with the podcast, please do: [email protected]

IGN UK Podcast #533: If Nemesis Bleeds, We Can Kill It

