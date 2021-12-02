Ignacio Ambriz would be the new coach of the Red Devils of Toluca

The Mexican did not have the expected results in his adventure through Spain (Photo: Javier Blasco / EFE)



It seems that the return of the technician has been confirmed Ignacio Ambriz to the Liga Mx after his short stint in European football. Nacho would be announced in the next few hours as helmsman of the Red Devils of Toluca after his elimination in the repechage of the current tournament and the departure of the Argentine strategist Hernán Cristante.

In the morning of this Tuesday, November 30, the commentator Gustavo Mendoza from Fox Sports gave the scoop on the arrival of the Aztec helmsman to the Choricero team. A few hours later and according to various digital media reports, his arrival back to Mexico is practically a fact and the team will be presenting it in the following days.

Ambriz embarked on a new challenge in the old continent to take the reins of the Huesca in the second Spanish division. His great results with the Panzas Verdes del León allowed him to position himself in the sights of the Iberian team to lead the squad towards promotion to the first division.

However, his performance at the head of the European club was not what everyone expected and After some disputed weeks, his departure from the team was announced.

Ambriz’s passage through Huesca in Spain lasted less than a semester (Photo: Twitter / @ SDHuesca)

At the beginning of his stage with the Catalans he showed some winning inertia adding a streak of consecutive victories, however the team experienced a significant change that plunged the club into the middle of the general table. In addition, Nacho’s style of play never quite convinced the fans and the Spanish management itself.

The Mexican left his former squad in position 12 of the competition in the second Iberian division registering 15 units out of 36 disputed. His four wins, three draws and five losses were not enough to gain the expected confidence in his long-term project, despite the fact that at the time he was only 10 points behind the league leader and with broad aspirations to fight for him. ascent.

After his dismissal, the sports director of the Aragonese club pointed out some of the reasons why the idea of ​​Nacho never worked as a team. Ruben Garcia commented that the group of players did not feel comfortable with the Mexican coach and for this reason the obtaining of great results in the rest of the season was far away.

Ambriz was crowned Liga Mx champion in December 2020 with León (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

This experience became Ambriz’s second for the Spanish country since he had previously accompanied the Basque Javier Aguirre in teams like Osasuna and Atlético de Madrid. His first great performance as head coach came in San Luis, with whom he achieved good feelings despite having a limited roster.

He subsequently wandered in ensembles such as Chivas, Querétaro, America and Necaxa. Despite the fact that his teams showed defensive solidity and consistency, he never came close to obtaining a league title. This changed when the strategist arrived at Club Leon, where he rose as the maximum monarch of the Liga Mx in December 2020 after beating Pumas in the grand final.

Now he will return to his country with the task of straightening the boat of one of the clubs with the greatest tradition and history in Aztec football. The Devils carry an 11-year drought without winning the league title, same that Ambriz will try to break with his vast experience.

