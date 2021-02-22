Ignacio Malcorra dreams of seeing the return of the Atlas fans to the Jalisco Stadium

Ignacio Malcorra regretted that the red and black fans cannot attend the Jalisco Stadium against America (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



Ignacio Malcorra, Atlas midfielder, regretted that he cannot attend the red and black hobby this saturday at Jalisco Stadium against America. The Argentine said that he hopes that soon everything can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Obviously it’s always really nice to play when you have your people cheering. We would have loved, when we found out that people could enter, We said hopefully it can with America because it is very nice for people, so that everything returns a little to normal and for us to have their breath is very nice ”, he commented at a press conference.

I hope that as soon as possible people can return to the stadiums and that everything returns to normal

The 33-year-old explained that they felt uncomfortable when they fell back on defense, so in this game against the Eagles they will be more vertical in front (Photo: EFE)

In turn, he indicated that they changed the mentality I had before achieving victory against Pachuca. The 33-year-old explained that they felt uncomfortable when they fell back on defense, so in this game against the Eagles they will be more vertical up front.

“We already talked about it and now I think The idea and what we will do is what we like, press, go for the high ball, direct attack and impose our style, be an aggressive team, I think we are going about that and we are happy with the intensity that we give to the games, “he said.

It is worth remembering that a week ago, Jalisco government, led by Enrique Alfaro, presented the Adaptation, Coexistence and Responsibility Plan. This is a guide for the reopening of activities of the entity, including sports.

The government of Jalisco, headed by Enrique Alfaro, presented the Adaptation, Coexistence and Responsibility Plan (Photo: Twitter @ / EnriqueAlfaroR)

For that reason, Atlas ruled on the matter for a possible return of the fans red and black to the Jalisco Stadium. Through a statement, the team said that they are already planning to deliver the corresponding documents to open the doors of the property.

“We want to share with you that, together with Clubes Unidos de Jalisco, we have started the necessary procedures and procedures so that, in conjunction with the corresponding authorities, we can define and implement health safety regulations and measures as soon as possible necessary and thus be able to welcome our fans back to the Jalisco Stadium ”, reads the document.

However, the Guadalajara club ruled out that the game against the Águilas del América could have people in the stands. “We would love to have La Fiel present in our building from the game against Club América, but this will not be possible”, they indicated.

“As we advance in this process and we have clarity of the times necessary to carry out said protocols, we will inform you exactly the date of reopening of our stadium “, concludes the statement.

The Guadalajara club ruled out that the game against the Águilas del América could have people in the stands (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



According to the newspaper Clear Brand, the possible reopening of the World Cup venue would be until March. Fans could watch the game against Atlético de San Luis, duel corresponding to matchday 9.

Do not forget that the last Fox game with the public was almost a year ago. On that occasion they fell to Chivas in the Tapatío Classic on March 7, 2020 and since then they have played 11 games without fans in the building.

The match between the rojinegros and the azulcremas it will be this saturday February 20 at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The field will be that of the Jalisco Stadium and the television transmission will be in charge of the networks TV Azteca Y TUDN.

