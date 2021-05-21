IGST unconstitutional on oxygen concentrator for private use: Delhi Prime Court docket

New Delhi: The Delhi Prime Court docket on Friday known as the Heart for Built-in Items and Services and products Tax (IGST) imposed by means of the folks on imported oxygen concentrators for private use. Pass judgement on Rajiv Shakdhar and Pass judgement on Talwant Singh canceled the notification issued on Would possibly 1 of the Finance Ministry on this regard. Additionally Learn – Virender Sehwag has launched a lend a hand line quantity, right here it’ll get loose Oxygen Concentrator

The notification mentioned that 12 p.c IGST can be levied on imported oxygen concentrator for private use, whether or not it got here as a present or by means of another manner. The court docket additionally directed that such folks have to provide in writing that they have got imported the oxygen concentrator for private use and no longer for business use.

The court docket gave this resolution whilst listening to a petition difficult the imposition of IGST on (imported) oxygen concentrator despatched from outdoor for private use as a present.

