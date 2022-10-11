IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Powerbucks Pays Out Two 1M+ Jackpots in Canada during August 

The online casino industry is infamously known to be one of the most lucrative sectors in the world. Lucrative in the sense of the cash being invested into it as well as the money being sent out to the players indulging in the various entertaining activities readily available to them.

In Canada, this renowned industry is even more prevalent as its games are being played by almost 70% of the residents within the borders of the country. Although the online casino industry’s success is mostly attributed to the evolution of technology, several platforms within the industry have also taken steps to ensure their success by implementing different marketing strategies. But while there are many of these strategies flying around the media, the most common one was the word-of-mouth strategy.

Ever since the advent of online casinos in the 90s, there have been many success stories of people becoming millionaires overnight and we’ve heard some of them over the years. While they always sound too good to be true, the truth is that they have been happening, and still happening today. That’s what we will be talking about.

On September 2022, a casino gaming company International Game Technology (IGT) revealed to the world that its Wheel Of Fortune Powerbucks slots created two millionaires in August. Does that sound crazy? Not really, as it has been happening more frequently than ever for a while now.

The two slot players that won the million-dollar prizes in August were revealed to be located in Canada, it is uncertain if they are residents of the country, but Canadians have always been known to be lovers of all things entertainment including casino games. However, they didn’t happen on the same day.

The first one occurred on August 20 as an online Powerbucks slots player won CAD 1.15 million ($865,880) while playing Wheel Of Fortune Cash Link Exotic the Far East in the British Columbia province.

The second one transpired on August 26, just six after the first one in August. Another Powerbucks player secured CAD 1.03 million ($777,442) playing Wheel Of Fortune Hawaiian Getaway in the Ontario province.

Even before that happened, IGT had previously paid three CAD 1 million plus to players that won playing Wheel of Fortune in June, with two being located in Canada and one in Las Vegas.

In July, Megabucks and Powerbucks slots have paid out seven colossal jackpots equating to over $10 million. This is what we meant when we said that big payouts have been happening more frequently than ever.

Ever since their Canadian debut in 2016, IGT Powerbucks slots have paid 42 jackpots of $1 million or more. And since the launch of the Wheel of Fortune slots in 1996, the company have minted over 1,100 millionaires and awarded over $3.4 billion.

The Wheel Of Fortune slot is a game inspired by the famous Wheel of Fortune TV program, which receives over 25 million weekly viewers. The TV program has been subject to seven Emmy Awards which includes a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show. The program is trademarked “America’s Game”.

IGT is one of the most prominent and oldest gaming companies in the world, and it is considered a leader in the gaming space. However, they are not the only ones paying out huge sums of money in the gaming space. Microgaming, another prominent gaming company is also known for doing that. A figure of €7,296,286.88 was paid out in March 2022 to a player in Europe, but no information was released about the person.

The jackpots are one of the reasons for the continuous growth of the online casino industry, it is also the reason why online slots are tagged to be the most popular casino game across the globe.