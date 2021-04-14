iHeartMedia Stock Pops to All-Time High on Upbeat Analyst Call

Shares of radio and podcast large iHeartMedia kicked up to all-time highs Tuesday, fueled by an about-face by a previously bearish analyst who now forecasts an promoting resurgence for the corporate.

On Tuesday, iHeartMedia’s inventory closed at $19.79 per share, up +13.2% for the day. That got here after BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich issued a report upping her score on iHeartMedia from “underperform” to “purchase” and raised the 12-month value goal on the inventory to $26/share.

Click on right here to join Selection’s new Media Earnings publication.

Promoting will “come roaring again over the following a number of months,” Ehrlich wrote in a analysis notice, predicting that iHeartMedia’s adjusted earnings will return to 2019 ranges by yr finish.

iHeartMedia stands to profit from a return to advert spending by small and midsize companies and elements of the leisure trade, after greater than a yr beneath COVID-19 lockdown, the analyst stated. As well as, Ehrlich expects drive-time radio listening this month to double vs. final yr as extra commuters hit the street, and cited iHeart’s robust digital income progress primarily pushed by podcasting. The pent-up demand for reside leisure additionally will assist iHeartMedia, she predicted.

For full-year 2020, iHeartMedia report income of $2.95 billion, down 20% yr over yr. Digital income elevated 26% in contrast with 2019, together with a 91% improve in podcasting income. The corporate posted adjusted earnings earlier than curiosity, tax, depreciation and amortization of $538.7 million for 2020, a decline of 46% from the yr earlier. In 2021, BofA Securities’ Ehrlich is modeling adjusted EBITDA of $798 million (vs. the analyst agency’s earlier estimate of $744 million).

In July 2019, iHeartMedia shares began buying and selling on NASDAQ after the corporate exited a year-long chapter reorg. The inventory misplaced two-thirds of its worth within the spring of 2020, on the entrance finish of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously generally known as Clear Channel, iHeartMedia filed for Chapter 11 chapter in March 2018 after amassing the greater than $20 billion in debt following a leveraged buyout a decade earlier.

iHeartMedia is now organized into three segments: the Digital Audio Group, which incorporates digital property together with podcasting; the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group, which incorporates greater than 860 broadcast radio stations, networks, and sponsorships and occasions companies; and Audio & Media Providers Group. Beginning with Q1 2021, the corporate will report outcomes for every section. In accordance to the corporate the Digital Audio enterprise represented roughly 16% of consolidated income and roughly 24% of its earnings for the yr ended Dec. 31, 2020.