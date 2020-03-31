iHeartMedia’s Bob Pittman Foregoes Salary as Company Furloughs Employees

iHeartMedia has joined the rising listing of firms implementing sizable pay cuts for senior executives amid the upheaval brought on by the coronavirus disaster.

Bob Pittman, chairman and chief government of broadcast big iHeartRadio, which counts greater than 800 stations as effectively as a formidable digital radio presence, will forego his wage for the rest of the yr and quit his annual incentive bonus, in line with a memo first obtained by radio commerce tipsheet RAMP and confirmed by Selection. In 2017, Pittman earned a wage of $14 million with bonuses of $9 million, in line with the corporate’s SEC filings.

CFO and COO Wealthy Bressler as effectively as members of the senior administration staff will take reductions within the vary of 30% to 70% of their complete compensation for the rest of 2020. A 90-day furlough with out pay has been mandated for a further unknown variety of staff.

Further cutbacks embrace “strict limitations on — or full elimination of — journey and leisure bills; short-term suspension of 401(okay) match and new raises; and no additional time with out pre-approval.

Of the furloughs, the chief emphasize: “This isn’t a layoff or a discount in power. With a furlough, whereas it’s an unpaid depart of absence, the affected staff keep in our make use of, permitting us to proceed providing these staff full well being advantages, and we need to ensure that we care for them as finest we are able to throughout this time. And with state unemployment advantages, supplemented by the added particular advantages which are a part of the brand new federal stimulus laws, hopefully these staff is not going to really feel any important monetary influence throughout this restricted time period.”

As managers, wrote Pittman and Bressler, “we’ve by no means needed to make harder selections.”