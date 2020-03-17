iHeartRadio Music Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Shutdowns

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards present has been postponed due to considerations over the unfold of coronavirus. The occasion was due to happen on the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29 and be broadcast on Fox. Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande had been among the many high nominees.

Given the unlikelihood of having the ability to affirm a rescheduled date any time quickly, iHeartRadio reps stated refunds can be issued to viewers members who had bought tickets. The corporate emphasised a need to postpone quite than cancel the present, nonetheless, saying, “iHeartMedia and FOX will plan to reschedule on the applicable time and can present extra data and related updates as they turn out to be out there.” Whereas attributing the present not occurring to the Shrine formally shutting down by way of the tip of March, iHeart added that “the protection of our company, staff, artists and companions is our predominant precedence.”

Eilish and Lil Nas X are up for track of the 12 months for “Unhealthy Man” and “Outdated City Street,” respectively. Different nominees within the class embrace Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers and duet companions Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Together with the earlier nod, Lil Nas X snagged one other nomination for finest new pop artist. Eilish can also be nominated for various rock artist of the 12 months, in addition to feminine artist of the 12 months in opposition to Ariana Grande.

Eilish, Lil Nas X and Grande are joined in having a number of nominations by Unhealthy Bunny, Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, the Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Publish Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Mendes, Snow, Summer time Walker and Taylor Swift.