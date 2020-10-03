IIFA Awards 2020: ‘IIFA Awards’ ceremony will not be held in Indore, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan said – I do not like the show

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced on Friday that the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Award 2020 ceremony held in Indore in the state will no longer be held. Kamal Nath-led Congress-led former government had given the green signal to hold the event from March 27 to 29 this year, but postponed it due to concerns over the corona virus infection and was told that a new date and schedule would be announced Will be done soon Also Read – Corona to UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, tweeted information

Chauhan told the media here in response to a question, "What is the need of IIFA?" The corona is spread at this time. People are in trouble. "He said," I don't like a spectacle like IIFA. "

Chauhan said, "I have come to know that the money was recovered from many industrialists. The news came from the same company that four crore rupees were taken in the name of IIFA. I said that from whom and from whom did you take the money, find out. This is not right. If you have to take it, take it for corona virus or for other things. "He said," There will be no IIFA. There is no need for IIFA spectacle. "

Reacting to this statement of Chauhan, Madhya Pradesh Congress President and former Chief Minister of the state Kamal Nath said that Shivraj, who has only done 15 years of spectacle, is calling the event of IIFA a spectacle. He said, “This (IIFA) is a spectacle or a non-spectacle, the public decides. Nothing makes a spectacle as Shivraj says. “

On the allegations made by Chauhan on the former Congress government to collect money from industrialists in the name of IIFA, Kamal Nath said that Shivraj lies so much that even lies will be blamed.

It is worth mentioning that the IIFA award ceremony was going to be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh this time from 27th to 29th of March this year and one of its programs was going to be held in Bhopal on 21st March. However, the organizers of the IIFA Awards postponed it on March 6 due to concerns over the corona virus infection and said that the new date and schedule of the IIFA ceremony would be announced soon.