IIT Kharagpur’s research: Rs.400 ultra-portable device, corona test report to be given in 1 hour

new Delhi: The Indian technology institutes of the country have given good news amidst growing corona virus infection in the country. Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have claimed that they have developed an ultra-portable device, which costs just Rs 400, which will give a test report of Corona in an hour. The special thing is that it does not require any manual interpretation. At the same time, IIT Madras created a band to wear, monitor the symptoms of corona virus infection

According to news agency ANI, researchers at IIT Kharagpur have claimed that a novel technique has been developed for COVID19 rapid test. The ultra-portable device costs Rs 400. The customized smartphone application will give the results of the spread of infection within one hour of the test without any manual interpretation.

IIT Madras creates handheld band, will keep an eye on symptoms of corona virus infection

According to news agency PTI / Language, IIT Madras has created a handheld band to detect a corona virus infection that can tell a person about the infection at an early stage. This band may come in the market by next month.

Start-up “Muse Wiraybels” at IIIT Madras has been started by a group of alumni in association with alumni of NIT Warangal. There are plans to launch these trackers in 70 countries. The hand tracker has sensors to measure body temperature, heart rate and SPO2 (blood oxygen density), which can help detect early infection levels by constantly monitoring them.

This tracker will run through Bluetooth and it can be connected to a mobile phone through the Muse Health app. Information related to the user’s body and other activities will be gathered in the phone and remote server. If the user goes to any locked area then he will get the message through the Arogya Setu app.

IIT Madras alumnus KLNSai Prashant said, “We have a target of selling 2 lakh products this year and plan to sell 1 million trackers by 2020. Investors have faith in our innovation and they feel that we can bring huge changes in the consumer technology industry. We have succeeded in raising 22 crore rupees. “

The price of this tracker is 3500 rupees and it will come in 70 countries by August. A graduate from NIT Warangal, K.K. Pratyusha said, “Our main objective is to help identify patients who may have had Kovid pneumonia before, so that they can be treated more effectively.”