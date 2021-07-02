IIT Madras assistant professor alleges caste discrimination, resignation letter going viral

Vipin Puthiyadathveetil, Assistant Professor, Division of Humanities and Social Sciences, Indian Institute of Era Madras (IIT Madras), has resigned from the premier institute bringing up caste discrimination. He has despatched his resignation to the officers by way of put up. Vipin hails from Payyannur in North Kerala and has been instructing at IIT Madras since March 2019. Additionally Learn – Burnt lifeless frame of challenge employee discovered at IIT Madras campus

The letter he posted at the social media platform has long past viral. Vipin mentioned within the letter that he has additionally confronted caste discrimination in his humanities division and OBC and SC, ST lecturers are dealing with heavy discrimination within the premier institute. Vipin Puthiyadathuveetil, College of Economics within the Division of Humanities, mentioned in his letter, "There are lots of cases of discrimination and I can take suitable motion to deal with the subject."

The assistant professor in his mail has inspired the folk of the institute to step in and bitch with the lawsuits committee within the institute or even with the courts. In his resignation letter, he urged that the institute represent a committee to review the enjoy of SC and OBC college. It has additionally been urged within the letter that this committee will have to have individuals of SC, ST fee, OBC fee and psychologists.

Folks around the spectrum, together with writers, opinion makers and scholars, have commented at the assistant professor's stunning mail, which has long past viral. Sabin Iqbal, creator and poet of 'Cliffhangers and Shamal Days', mentioned, 'It's stunning. There will have to be motion on this and early life will have to be supplied equivalent alternatives in all fields without reference to caste, creed, faith and politics. This nation and our charter ensure it. Then why are other people discriminating in opposition to a vivid younger trained professor in a premier institute of this nation. A fee involving OBC, SC, ST academicians and MPs will have to be constituted and a right kind find out about will have to be performed.

It can be famous that Fatima Latif, a humanities pupil at IIT Madras, dedicated suicide in her hostel room alleging that she was once discriminated in opposition to by way of the school on account of her faith. He had named a professor from IIT Madras in his suicide observe for discrimination. The CBI investigation on his suicide is these days occurring.