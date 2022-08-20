Iker Casillas was full of praise for Memo Ochoa: “I’m envious”

Iker Casillas praised the football level of Guillermo Ochoa (Photos: Gettyimages)

One of the most criticized characters, although fundamental in the Mexican National Team is William Ochoa. The goalkeeper of the Águilas del América is heading to the dispute of his fifth consecutive World Cup, which is why he monopolizes the spotlight. In that sense, one of the characters who took advantage of his experience to comment on the current situation of the Mexican goalkeeper was Iker Casillaswho also praised his career.

Within the framework of the presentation on the coverage that the team of Aztec Sports will take place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where he will participate, the world champion with the Spanish National Team gave a brief appearance to the media. On the spot, he declared feel envy for the achievement that Ochoa is about to achieve, as well as its trajectory.

“He has competed in a thousand battles. He is a great goalkeeperis a good guy and it is a joy that with his experience and his age he continues to enjoy football as he is doing. I am envious, I wish I could continue more time but I want to wish him the best of luck and have a great season to be able to get to Qatar in the best possible way”, said the Real Madrid icon.

Guillermo Ochoa will be the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team in Qatar 2022 (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

In another of his opinions, Casillas referred to the decisive role of the goalkeeper as one of the pillars of generational change. In that sense, he assured that the age difference between the most experienced players and those who are beginning their process under Gerardo Martino have been an impediment for the Tricolor to reach their best version on the pitch. However, he stressed that in the World Cup they will be able to amalgamate the style and compete with dignity.

“Mexico, from what I have been able to talk to people from here, has undergone a generational change and that, in the end, can be noticed but when they have more time to put together a team it will be better in the final phase of Qatar (…) Winning a World Cup is not only putting together a team with good players, it also has to blow the wind in your favor”, he reiterated before the microphones.

After having played in the American affiliate known as Tigrillos, William Ochoa Magaña dazzled the fans with his style in the arc of the America club. Despite his youth, he managed to get the leading and experienced Adolfo Ríos to give up his gloves and get ready to star in one of the most remembered relays in the history of the Americanist arc.

Guillermo Ochoa was one of the best players in Mexico during Brazil 2014 (Photo: Reuters)

Memo’s consecration with the Eagles came for the year 2005, when he was champion in the First Division. From that moment the national selectors began to take him into account to direct the same action that he carried out in his club. It was thus that his preparation process had its first relevant event in the World Cup of Germany 2006when Oswaldo Sánchez started.

Four years laterJavier Aguirre summoned him again to South Africaalthough as third goalkeeper and caused controversy by the determination to give ownership to Óscar Pérez. His dream of being the first goalkeeper materialized until the World Cup of Brazil 2014where he gave one of his most memorable performances against the host team.

For Russia 2018, and led by Juan Carlos Osorio, Ochoa repeated the starting role and managed to keep his goal clean against Germany, which then positioned itself as the best team in the world. Despite their 37 years oldand after having given up his career in Europe to defend the Americanist arch, Gerardo Martino could consider him as headline for the third time in a row and will be able to match the record set by Rafa Márquez and the all Carbajal.

