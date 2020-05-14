iKON, Oh My Lady, KARD, And More To Participate In Remote Concert Event “Journey To Ok-Pop”

The Korea Inventive Content material Company and South Korea’s Ministry of Tradition, Sports activities, and Tourism are teaming as much as sponsor a distant live performance occasion to advertise Ok-pop, encourage social distancing, and provides hope to folks struggling because of the world COVID-19 pandemic.

The live performance occasion is titled “Journey to Ok-Pop” and can happen on Could 19, 20, and 21. A special lineup of artists will carry out every evening on the CKL stage in Seoul. Every live performance will begin at 7 p.m. KST and final about 80 minutes.

The occasion might be hosted by B1A4’s Sandeul. Acting on Could 19 are iKON, Soran, BIBI, and Natty. Acting on Could 20 are Kim Jae Hwan, APRIL, Dawn, and Isaac Hong. Acting on Could 21 are Oh My Lady, KARD, Balming Tiger, Web optimization Samuel, and Martin Smith.

Kim Younger Joon, the director of the Korea Inventive Content material Company, said, “By way of the medium of Ok-pop, which has develop into beloved worldwide, it is a place from which we hope to ship a message of hope and help to the people who find themselves weary as a result of COVID-19. In order to forestall mass an infection of COVID-19, we’re sustaining social distancing. This live performance occasion is a chance for the nation to expertise tradition collectively regardless of this social distancing in our on a regular basis lives.”

A supply from SBS Medianet said, “‘Journey to Ok-pop’ is a live performance to help and encourage folks world wide who’re struggling as a result of COVID-19. We hope that will probably be a time during which folks can help one another and have enjoyable within the security of their very own dwelling rooms.”

The occasion will stream reside by way of each on-line and TV channels, together with SBS MTV, SBS FiL, Naver V Reside, U+Idol Reside, and the YouTube channels for the Korea Inventive Content material Company and THE Ok-POP. Followers will even have the ability to chat in realtime with the musicians by way of the U+Idol Reside app.

