iKON Talks About “Why Why Why” Comeback, Preparing For Mnet’s “Kingdom,” And More

iKON participated in an interview about their comeback with “Why Why Why”!

On March 3 at 6 p.m. KST, their digital single “Why Why Why” and the music video for it will likely be launched. Forward of the discharge, the six members mentioned varied matters regarding their music.

When requested about the way it felt to make a comeback in a couple of 12 months, Jinhwan mentioned, “First off, I really feel sorry to our followers. Though we’ve met one another by means of varied communication channels like YouTube, it at all times seems like we haven’t seen one another in a very long time. I wish to repay them with good music. I wish to make 2021 a 12 months the place we extensively and strongly imprint IKON’s title.”

Bobby continued, “It’s been a very long time since we made a comeback, so it was enjoyable to arrange for it. One factor that’s unlucky is that we are able to’t straight meet with our followers. However we’ll work that a lot more durable, so please look ahead to it.”

Yunhyeong mentioned, “I’m at all times grateful and sorry to the followers. They waited for us despite the fact that it’s been a very long time. Not like iKON’s earlier picture, we’ll come again this time with a extra mature look. We’ll attempt to make this a 12 months stuffed with iKON.”

Junhoe added, “The most important emotion I really feel is happiness. Throughout our break, I actually thirsted for album actions and phases. I endured this time with the help and love of our followers. I wish to meet them and promote with gratitude, and I wish to work with a contented coronary heart.”

Donghyuk commented, “[Before our comeback], I used to be curious in regards to the followers’ reactions, so I stored searching for them. Lots of people are trying ahead to it. I’ll work arduous to reside as much as that expectation. I’m nervous and excited.”

Chanwoo mentioned, “I really feel actually nice as a result of I can really feel that the followers appreciated the teaser clip. I wish to present them a cooler and extra mature aspect. I hope that we are able to all take pleasure in this collectively.”

Donghyuk gave extra particulars about “Why Why Why.” He defined, “It talks about lovers breaking apart. It’s a tragic music that accepts the breakup by persevering with to ask your self and your lover why as a result of you possibly can’t perceive the explanation you’re separating. All of the members put a whole lot of effort into delivering the feelings contained within the lyrics.

When requested about how they felt after listening to the observe for the primary time, Yunhyeong laughed, saying, “Title observe!! The composition wasn’t apparent. Normally, the outro ends after the bridge, however ‘Why Why Why’ ends with the emotion at its peak. That half appears to be the charming level that makes you wish to hear it once more. Particularly, there’s a part the place Donghyuk cries, and I can’t neglect his face when he recorded that half. I believe that’s the killing level of this music.”

Donghyuk added, “When we recorded the music, the producers thought-about feelings crucial. So I recorded it as if I used to be crying. After I recorded my half, tears barely welled up in my eyes. We labored arduous to the purpose the place we needed to file for 3 days.”

Jinhwan agreed with him, saying, “Every phrase of the lyrics is crammed with emotion. I actually just like the title too. It’s as a result of it’s repeated that it turns into imprinted in your thoughts. By emphasizing the phrase ‘why’ 3 times, it appears to completely specific a damaged coronary heart that can’t simply settle for the breakup.”

Bobby commented, “I believed it was a tragic music as a result of it incorporates a whole lot of my members’ feelings. After I was practising the choreography, I virtually cried listening to Donghyuk’s final half.”

Bobby additionally participated in writing and composing “Why Why Why.” When requested about how he made the music, he defined, “I used to be in control of making the rap, so I talked so much in regards to the idea of the music with the producers. We mentioned the temper, melody, and stream rigorously. I attempted many issues, and they stored altering. Then, it was concluded that we should always go along with a relaxed and nonchalant observe, and after a protracted revision, we created this type of temper.”

In fact, iKON couldn’t omit the choreography for this observe. Junhoe mentioned the important thing level of this dance is a transfer that expresses white ash falling in the course of the half “solely white ash stays.” Yunhyeong shared he thinks the important thing transfer is when Junhoe sings the refrain of the primary verse whereas mendacity down.

Jinhwan mentioned, “Everybody will certainly discover iKON’s new makes an attempt. To present a spoiler, Bobby doesn’t seem within the first verse, and his half seems within the second verse. I believe that composition may also really feel completely different and enjoyable.”

Moreover, Chanwoo added, “We had a whole lot of conferences whereas making ready for this album. We held conferences amongst ourselves, and we regularly mentioned our concepts with the corporate workers. Efficiency can be one of many components we put our coronary heart and soul into. We didn’t use the precise choreography given by the choreographers, however we modified it so much. We labored arduous to arrange for this comeback.”

The interviewer requested iKON if there’s something new they wish to present. Donghyuk mentioned, “We’ve turn out to be extra mature. Particularly, every member’s appeal will be seen within the jacket photographs. As Chanwoo mentioned, that is the exercise the place our opinions have been mirrored essentially the most. We actively participated to determine what we wish to present, what type we needed to do, and what challenges we needed to partake in. Everybody can look ahead to it.”

Yunhyeong added, “We paid a whole lot of consideration to our look. First off, I modified my hair colour. I’ve virtually white hair now, however I’m going to alter it extra sooner or later. As a lot because the followers have waited for a very long time, I’ve considered varied styling that I’ve not tried earlier than. We’ll at all times present new performances by giving variations in type.”

The members additionally talked about some memorable moments whereas filming the music video. Yunhyeong mentioned, “It was actually windy in the course of the outside filming for the group dance scene. The wind felt stronger as a result of we have been on the rooftop of a tall constructing. I’m so proud we have been in a position to overcome the large wind and end the shoot safely.”

Junhoe laughed and commented, “I agree. It was a stationary transfer, however the wind stored pushing my physique. Now it stays as a really attention-grabbing reminiscence to me.”

Bobby added, “I don’t seem within the first verse. So I noticed the members dancing from a distance.” Chuckling, he admitted, “I spotted how cool iKON is.”

Jinhwan shared, “I took a solo shot on the finish. Chanwoo was ready for me despite the fact that he was drained. I used to be extra energized to suppose that he was ready for me. Due to him, I completed filming in three takes. So I actually wish to thank Chanwoo.”

When requested about iKON’s strengths, Chanwoo mentioned, “When the six of us with completely different charms come collectively, we create good synergy. We’re the right match. I believe the largest synergy comes out after we are united because the workforce iKON.” Junhoe continued, “We now have been collectively for a very long time since we have been youthful. We’re extra like a household now. I wish to see them for an extended time.”

iKON talked about Mnet’s “Kingdom” as effectively. When requested in the event that they have been drained making ready for each their comeback and the present, Junhoe mentioned, “The sensation of pleasure is greater than the sensation of tiredness. Possibly that’s why we spend a whole lot of time laughing within the observe room. Most of all, I received power from the thought that I might present a brand new aspect of me to the followers. We additionally acquired a whole lot of inspiration after filming the interview portion of the present. It’s been some time since I felt nervous, and I appreciated that feeling. I missed this sense throughout our break, and I felt very excited. Please look ahead to iKON leaving a spotlight on each stage.”

Bobby shared, “I lately felt one thing whereas doing solo actions. The preparation course of is busy, however when we begin our actions, we really acquire power. We get fired up desirous about our followers. It’s not tough as a result of we simply have to indicate you what we’ve ready up to now. So I’m certain ‘Kingdom’ will probably be enjoyable. iKON is the most effective workforce, in spite of everything.”

Lastly, iKON addressed their followers. Donghyuk commented, “This comeback is one other begin for iKON. I’m already excited that we’ll be capable of present them a unique aspect of us with our new music and varied actions. I’m consistently engaged on music. I actually wish to take this chance to inform my followers that I missed them and that I like them.”

Jinhwan added, “We at all times miss iKONICs (fandom title) and lengthy to see them. We’ll proceed to work arduous to indicate what iKONICs needs to see by means of good performances and actions. I like you!”

Are you prepared for iKON’s comeback?

