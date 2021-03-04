iKON Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With “Why Why Why”

iKON is making a splash on the worldwide iTunes charts with their brand-new single!

On March 3 at 6 p.m. KST, iKON made their long-awaited return with the brand new digital single “Why Why Why.” Not solely has the music been rating excessive on Korea’s realtime music charts since its launch, nevertheless it has additionally soared to the highest of iTunes charts in varied international locations throughout the globe.

As of 9:05 a.m. KST on March 4, “Why Why Why” had hit No. 1 on iTunes Prime Songs charts in not less than 10 totally different areas, together with Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Qatar, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Congratulations to iKON!

Should you haven’t already seen it, try the group’s new music video for “Why Why Why” right here!

