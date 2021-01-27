iKON’s Bobby Scores Top Spots On International iTunes Charts With “Fortunate Man”

iKON’s Bobby topped many iTunes charts all over the world together with his new album!

On January 25, Bobby launched his second solo full album “Fortunate Man,” which options the title monitor “U MAD.”

The album has gone on to take No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in 12 areas, comparable to Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, Eire, and Turkey. “U MAD” additionally reached the highest of iTunes Top Songs charts in 5 areas.

Congratulations to Bobby!

