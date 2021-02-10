iKON’s Bobby To Halt Solo Promotions

iKON’s Bobby might be halting solo promotions for his second full album “Fortunate Man.”

The idol launched the album on January 25, and it topped many iTunes charts all over the world. Whereas artists often launch new songs and promote for greater than a month, Bobby might be ending his promotions in about two weeks.

The reason being due to iKON’s impending comeback. Bobby expressed his want to deal with group actions, saying, “iKON’s March comeback is approaching, and I assumed I ought to focus extra on making ready and training Mnet’s ‘Kingdom,’ which is able to begin airing on April 1. I wish to be a part of the opposite members who’re training arduous every single day and current an exquisite efficiency that can shock everybody.”

On February 10, YG Leisure shared, “We’ll take Bobby’s opinions into consideration and wrap up all of the official actions of his second full-length album ‘Fortunate Man,’ which was scheduled till the tip of February.”

The company lately confirmed that the group is gearing up for comeback, and iKON may even be showing on “Kingdom.” Watch the primary teaser video right here!

