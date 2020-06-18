iKON’s “Love Situation” Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 400 Million Views

The music video for iKON’s hit music “Love Situation” has hit a brand new milestone!

On June 18 at roughly 12:30 p.m. KST, “Love Situation” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. The music video was launched January 25, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, which means it took two years, 4 months, and 24 days to succeed in the milestone. “Love Situation” is iKON’s first music video to hit the view rely.

Congratulations to iKON! Watch the music video for “Love Situation” under: