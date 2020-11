iKON’s “Love State of affairs” MV reached 450 million views on YouTube!

The music video was launched January 25, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, and it hit 450 million views on November 27 at 11 p.m. KST. This implies it took about two years, 10 months, and two days to succeed in the milestone, and it’s now iKON’s first music video to attain the feat.

Rejoice by watching “Love State of affairs” once more under!