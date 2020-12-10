Ilene Chaiken Sets UTV Deal, Boards ‘Legislation & Order: Organized Crime’

Ilene Chaiken has signed an general take care of Common Tv, Selection has confirmed. As a part of the deal, Chaiken has joined the upcoming NBC present “Legislation & Order: Organized Crime” as government producer and showrunner.

Chaiken takes over showruner duties on the collection from Matt Olmstead, who stepped down in October. She is understood for creating the hit Showtime collection “The L Phrase,” with Chaiken additionally serving as an government producer on the latest reboot “The L Phrase: Era Q.” She was additionally beforehand the showrunner on the hit Fox music drama “Empire.”

“Legislation & Order: Arrange Crime” was beforehand scheduled to premiere on NBC within the fall, however it was shifted off the schedule again in August. Sources say it’s nonetheless on target to air someday within the 2020-2021 season, which has been closely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The present will comply with Elliot Stabler — with Christopher Meloni reprising his function from “Legislation & Order: SVU” — as he heads up the organized crime division of the NYPD. It brings Meloni again into the “Legislation & Order” fold for the primary time since he left “SVU” within the present’s twelfth season again in 2011. Meloni departed the present on the finish of Season 12, so it was written into the Season 13 premiere that Stabler had retired from the police power.

Apart from “Legislation & Order” creator Dick Wolf, “Organized Crime” is being government produced by Fred Berner, Terry Miller, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Wolf himself signed an enormous 5 12 months deal at UTV earlier this 12 months, which is alleged to be value 9 figures. As a part of the deal, “SVU” obtained a 3 season renewal as did all three of the “Chicago” exhibits on the community. The pact between Wolf and NBCU reportedly additionally included a number of collection commitments, with the Stabler collection the primary new present to come back out of that deal.

Deadline first reported on Chaiken’s deal.