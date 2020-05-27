‘I’ll Be Gone in the Darkish,’ ‘I May Destroy You’ Join ATX TV Festival – Variety

ATX Tv Festival has added the HBO collection “I’ll Be Gone in the Darkish,” “I May Destroy You” and “Room 104” to its first-ever digital pageant programming lineup, Variety has realized solely.

As well as, “A Black Woman Sketch Present” creator and showrunner Robin Thede will likely be becoming a member of the pageant as a part of the “Showrunners: State of the Union” on June 7, and ATX and HBO have introduced the panelists for the previously-announced “Perry Mason” panel.

“We are able to nonetheless keep in mind getting HBO’s help for the first ever bodily pageant in 2012; we might have cried,” mentioned Caitlin McFarland, co-founder, ATX Tv Festival. “We had been instructed then that they needed to say in 12 months 10 that they had been there from the starting. We aren’t fairly to our 10th Season, however as we utterly pivot to digital, HBO has stayed by our aspect. We’ll miss seeing them at the Paramount Theater on Opening Night time, however we’re excited to have them closely represented in ‘ATX TV…from the Sofa!’ We had been blown away — however not stunned — by their help of us in each method together with their phenomenal programming.”

Added Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming: “ATX has all the time been a singular vacation spot, dedicated to the celebration of tv. Whether or not just about or in Austin, we’re delighted to proceed our relationship.”

“I’ll Be Gone in the Darkish,” which relies on Michelle McNamara’s 2018 e book of the identical title, will give “ATX TV…from the Sofa” attendees an early first have a look at the six-part docuseries premiering June 28. Filmmakers Liz Garbus, Elizabeth Wolff, Myles Kane, and Josh Koury will take part in a dialog moderated by Variety about developing the collection via a mixture of McNamara’s personal phrases, intensive archival footage and police recordsdata, in addition to unique new interviews with detectives, survivors and members of the family of the Golden State Killer.

Creator, govt producer and actor Michaela Coel will take viewers inside her new collection “I May Destroy You,” which explores sexual consent in modern life and premieres June 7. Moreover, the inventive staff behind the anthological “Room 104” will get collectively forward of its closing season premiere on July 24. For this, co-creator/govt producer/author/director/actor and songwriter/performer Mark Duplass will likely be joined by govt producer/director Sydney Fleischmann, govt producer/author/director Mel Eslyn, co-executive producer/composer/author/director Julian Wass, director Karan Soni and director Natalie Morales.

The previously-announced marquee dialog for “Perry Mason” will function the programming for opening evening of the pageant, happening June 5 at 9 p.m. ET / eight p.m. CT / 6 p.m. PT. Confirmed to attend are creators and govt producers Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, govt producer Susan Downey, govt producer and director Tim Van Patten, producer and actor Matthew Rhys and forged members Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk and Shea Whigham.

Different beforehand introduced programming contains reunions of “Justified” and “Scrubs,” in addition to panels from the casts and creatives behind “Nancy Drew” and “New Amsterdam.”

“ATX TV…from the Sofa” will happen June 5-7 with panels streaming totally free on ATX’s YouTube web page.