Illegal building of mafia Mukhtar Ansari of Purvanchal, police chased Umar’s son Omar

Lucknow: Lucknow Development Authority has taken major action on Thursday on Mukhtar Ansari, MLA from Purvanchal mafia and Mau. Two buildings of Mukhtar Ansari built in Dalibagh of Lucknow have been demolished on the orders of the Authority. For this, more than 250 policemen including LDA and police administration and more than 20 JCBs were engaged. On the spot, Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas and Omar Ansari also got into a clash on the tower, after which the police chased them away.

The statement issued by the government stated, "Both these buildings were earlier named after Mukhtar's mother. The registry was incorrectly registered. Originally, this is the evacuee property ie the people who went to Pakistan before 1956. In spite of repeated warnings, no action has been taken to break it. The expenses of breaking the administration building will also be charged till now. Action will also be taken against the officers and employees who were responsible for this construction.

The team reached Dalibagh at 7 am on Thursday to vacate the illegal occupation of MLA Mukhtar Ansari. During this time more than 20 JCB machines have been installed to demolish the building. First of all, the team broke the lock of the main gate of the two towers and fixed it and the police have taken action by removing the goods from the construction there. Being told that no one was staying in the house of the tower. But some belongings were kept, which the team picked up and threw outside the house. Whose tower is it? Who built it? This information has not been given yet. The demolition order was issued by LDA Joint Secretary Ritu Suhas on 11 August. The UP Police's screws are being tightened on the Mukhtar gang. From Purvanchal to Lucknow, police are taking swift action against the people associated with Mukhtar.