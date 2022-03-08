“Illegal” cars: the fear that has Formula 1 in suspense in the run-up to a new championship

Ferrari has a better engine this year, but Lewis Hamilton, who appears behind, was the fastest of the six rounds in Montmeló (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Every tenth that the teams of Formula 1 they are worth millions and there is an area in the year in which some play with fire and go to the limit of the regulation. They are the pre-season tests in which until a few years ago there was no strict control of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), which led to controversial “weapons” that some showed in the previous one, that they were able to keep them and even some of them They won world titles.

This year the new technical regulations modified 80 percent of the aerodynamic aspect of the cars and with the budget limit of 145 million dollars, except for the salary of the drivers and that of the chief engineers, whose work is key and that is why the teams negotiate separately with them. so that a Lewis Hamilton won six titles with Mercedes it took the brains of James Allison. The first title of Max Verstappen It was impossible without the ability of Adrian Newey, one of the greatest technicians in history and the most important in the last 30 years along with Ross Brawnthe “father” of the Ferrari of Michael sSchumacher.

The FIA ​​had the antecedents of the Mercedes DAS and with the “pink Mercedes” of Racing Point (because they were identical to the German cars), in 2019 with the Ferrari engine, which actually showed its superiority in only two races. The FIA ​​did an investigation and the result was that “the conclusions will remain secret with the team.” A piece of paper from the entity that governs motorsports. But there are also precedents for a concept that broke the mold, such as the case of Brawn GP in 2009 with its double diffuser, the work of, yes, Ross Brawn himself.

McLaren is the team under the microscope as admitted by the technical commissioner (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The famous DAS, the Dual Axis Steering, served to manage the lean angle of the suspension depending on whether it is a straight line or a curve. Allison’s invention for Mercedes that sparked the controversy. “It’s a very clever system, but the question for us is to know if it is in accordance with the regulations because basically in a gray area. We want clarity because it has an impact on the rest of the season. It’s banned next year, but is it fair this year?”, raised Red Bull team boss Chris Horner.

Only after the “pink Mercedes” were ahead in the first tests of 2020, the FIA ​​intervened and carried out extensive inspections in which it was found that the brake lines of the Racing Points are an imitation of the Mercedes. The former Aston Martin team was sanctioned with 400,000 euros and removed 15 points.

The first tests of 2022 at Barcelona’s Autodromo de Montmeló were underestimated by the FIA ​​and F1 owners Formula One Management (FOM), which is owned by Liberty Media. They were not considered official nor was there televising. The information came through social networks and there were some grays with the regulation, something that was confirmed by a member of the FIA.

The striking decoration of Alfa Romeo to hide the details of his car in Barcelona (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

“It is already evident that some teams are going against the current and presenting solutions that do not correspond to the spirit of the regulations”, revealed an FIA technical commissioner to the German specialized media Auto Motor and Sport.

“We won’t see the delicate things that might be in a gray area until we get to Bahrain. The intimacy of the teams could already have ended there”, he added.

FOM bet on putting all the meat on the grill from the rehearsals in Bahrain: official rehearsal sessions and on the second day the world premiere of the fourth season of its series on Netflix (03/11), Drive to Survivejust the weekend before. The petrodollars of the Middle East could more than give the importance that the tests deserved in a scenario that is already a classic like Montmeló, premiered in 1991.

Max Verstappen will seek to revalidate his title (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Ferrari and McLaren were the fastest in the first tests at the Spanish circuit, although Mercedes and Red Bull start as favorites with Alpine as the fifth team. Of course, McLaren is already under the magnifying glass, according to the cited source: “McLaren surprised, even if its way of operating the Venturi tunnel under the car, which enables ground effect, might not be entirely legal”.

The English team from Woking had already surprised in the preliminary tests of 2021 when in the Bahrain tests made a difference with its innovative diffusers which gave him great performance. It was about those elements that appeared in the back of the car and on its floor, just below the spoiler. The British team discovered a gray in the norm to put in the central area two sheets on the deepest side of the car in order not to be affected.

The next tests will be in Bahrain, from March 10 to 12, when it is expected to know the almost final versions of the cars. A week later, the season will begin in that country and the first race will arrive at the Sakhir International Autodrome. In theory, these “traps” will no longer be under the strict control of the FIA.

