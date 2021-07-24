Illinois Eating place Proprietor Preventing High-quality For Flying American Flag: Document

A patriotic eating place proprietor in northern Illinois is going through fines of $200 – all as a result of he made up our minds to fly an American flag outdoor his trade, in keeping with a document.

Terry Trobiani, who runs Gianelli’s, a sizzling canine and red meat spot alongside Freeway 176 in Prairie Grove, McHenry County, says he was once ticketed for “fallacious show” after a village administrator not too long ago stopped through, in keeping with FOX 32 of Chicago.

“He says, ‘You may wish to learn this,’” Trobiani recalled the professional pronouncing as he was once passed a printout of the native regulations.

However Trobiani thus far has refused to pay, FOX 32 reported. As a substitute, he took the 2 tickets he won and taped them to the eating place’s entrance door.

“The American flag is an emblem of patriotism,” Trobiani mentioned. “It’s now not an indication. They’re equating it with open/closed. Dine in, signal out.”

Doug Underwood, the village president in Prairie Grove – about 52 miles northwest of Chicago, close to the Wisconsin state line – informed FOX 32 that the fines don’t have anything to do with patriotism. He claimed Trobiani was once ticketed for posting his flag too just about the freeway – and officers feared the flag may just ultimately be blown into visitors.

“I like the USA flag. I’m a patriot myself,” Underwood informed the station.

The professional additionally accused Trobiani of the usage of the American flag to advertise his trade.

“I feel it’s disgraceful,” Underwood informed FOX 32, “as a result of he’s the usage of the American flag as a device to additional his trade pursuits.”

Trobiani has a date to seem on the native courthouse subsequent month in regards to the allegations towards him, FOX 32 reported.

Intervening time, he mentioned, he has been receiving a number of reinforce from the group.

Folks were appearing up, waving their very own flags outdoor his trade, and final weekend about 50 folks confirmed up “with vehicles, horns, audio system, indicators … ‘Strengthen Small Industry,’ ‘Strengthen the American Flag,’” he informed FOX 32.